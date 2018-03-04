Meridian Police Investigating Possible Child Enticement

Boise, (ID) - Saturday at around 4:45 p.m., Meridian Police Officers were dispatched to 3500 block of E. Monarch Sky Lane (The Counter Restaurant) for a possible lewd conduct in progress.

Upon arrival, officers met with a thirteen-year-old female and her grandmother. The victims stated, she was eating at the restaurant and needed to use the restroom. As she approached the area of the restroom, an older male adult, who she believed to be in his sixties told her the female restroom was occupied, but she could use the men’s room. The victim said “no thank you” and began to walk back to her table. The suspect then said, “Hey come here.”

The victim was scared the male was attempting to lure her into the men’s restroom out of public view and continued to where her family was seated and immediately told her mother. The grandmother attempted to find the male, who was already gone and she contacted security, who then contacted Meridian Police.

The suspect is described as, a white male adult possibly in his 60's with short white hair wearing a black baseball hat and a black vest over the grey jacket/sweater.

Meridian Police were unable to access security footage at the time of the incident to help confirm or dispel the interaction between the victim and the suspect. Meridian Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who saw someone fitting the suspect’s description to please call the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678