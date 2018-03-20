Meridian Police hold active shooter training in conjunction with the Meridian Library District

Statistics show that in an active shooter situation it typically takes three minutes for first responders to arrive on scene.

Meridian Police train several times a year for that worst case scenario sweeping in through buildings and practicing what they can do to eliminate the treat when they arrive on scene.

"All sworn members of our department go through active shooter training and building search training and we try to do that a couple of times a year,” said Lt. Shawn Harper with the Meridian Police Department.

In order to make it as real as possible, they role play and do their best to recreate common scenarios.

But a big part of their training is teaching the public how they can increase their chances of survival in the 180 seconds before police arrive.

"There is a freeze aspect of it. There is a level where people don't know what to do. So how do we overcome that? We overcome that by exposing us to the 911 calls, the situation, and hopefully we will get people even though they may be scared to know hey I've got to run I've got to hide I've got to fight,” said Jason Su with the Meridian Library District.

Not only do they do trainings in all 32 schools in the Meridian School District, the this training happened to be taking place with the Meridian Library District.

"There is a lot going on in the country and in the world right now,” said Su. “It’s about a level of preparedness for us.”

While they hope they never have to use the skills, just in case, they’ll learn whatever they can.

"Just to get everyone prepared the entire staff prepared and ready,” said Su.

FEMA has a free online class you can take to prepare you in the event of an active shooter. To take that course click here.