Meridian Police Dept. raising money for injured officer

MERIDIAN - Meridian PD helps keep our community safe, and sometimes the men behind the shield need help too.

Officer Kyle Mikowski was shot and injured on the job last month, and now his fellow officers are helping his family deal with the aftermath.

"Everybody loves him. He's a hard worker, a great police officer, a great father and husband and a really good friend to all of us," said Cpl. Kevin Wilson.

The men are working with Idaho Tractor to help Mikowski keep up with his ranch while he continues healing. They're working to raise $8500 for the tractor.

"Knowing that there's a wounded officer in the place that I love and lived in for so long it definitely touched me and as I'm sure the rest of the community," said regional sales manager for Kubota Tractor Corp. Chris Werner.

And while the tractor is just one tool helping ease the pain, this small token of appreciation reminds us of the dangers these men and women face to keep us all safe.

"Risking their lives every day is a real thing no matter if you live in San Francisco or Meridian, Idaho," said Werner.

These officers work on a larger scale to help injured officers outside of their own department as well.

"We've sent money to everywhere around the state of Idaho, Coeur D'Alene, Twin Falls and nationwide, so we're here not only to help our own officers but all of our brothers and sisters that wear the badge."

The Meridian Police Department set up a GoFundMe for the event. https://www.gofundme.com/mn92d4-fill-the-bucket