Meridian Police Department urging motorcycle awareness on new Harley Davidson bikes

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Department is hitting the streets on new Harley Davidson bikes, as they work with the Meridian Traffic Unit to remind drivers to be alert and prevent motorcycle crashes. The bikes were introduced into the department earlier this month, which is also Motorcycle Awareness Month.

"As warm weather arrives, more motorcycles will be out on the road. Remember to took twice for motorcycles. For the motorcyclist, remember to make sure you're riding in the best spot to be seen by the other drivers on the road. Being a defensive driver helps all the motorists out on the roadway arrive at their destination safely," said Traffic Officer Jacob Simon.

Meridian Police say there have been four motorcycle related deaths in Meridian since 2019. The City has averaged 26 motorcycle collisions per year since 2015.

