Meridian police arrest two juveniles in connection with vehicle burglaries

MERIDIAN, Idaho - — Following an investigation of several vehicle burglaries over the weekend, Meridian police have arrested two teenagers.

The two boys, aged 15 and 16, were caught during a stolen car investigation on Monday, September 18 after the owner of a stolen vehicle used GPS tracking to locate his vehicle in Nampa.

Coordinating with Nampa Police Department, officers say the 15-year-old was in possession of the vehicle key fob from the Meridian stolen vehicle. He and the 16-year-old were then taken into custody and booked into the Canyon County Juvenile Detention Center.

Meridian Police Department has connected the two teens to four vehicle thefts, more than twenty vehicle burglaries, and multiple gun thefts in area. Most of the vehicles, police say, were unlocked at the time.

Both are facing 24 felony charges each, including Vehicle Burglary and Grand Theft Auto.