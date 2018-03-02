Meridian Planning and Zoning sends Costco plan to city council

It's just another example of how growth is effecting our every day lives here in the Treasure Valley.

A public hearing on a proposed mixed land use in North Meridian brought hundreds of people to Meridian City Hall and it lasted for nearly four hours.

At the center of the debate is a new Costco planned for the corner of Chinden Blvd. and Ten Mile Road. When all the testimony was over, the Planning Zoning commission voted five to two in favor of sending it back to the Meridian City Council for consideration.

Residents in the area were very vocal about traffic concerns, while others see the development as a sign of the times.

One neighbor had this to say:

"That 20/26 corridor just is not ready today, so please either extend the application, or deny it tonight."

Another local resident said growth is happening.

"People out here who think housing and development will stop are sadly mistaken. Costco is a good company, they pay three times more than the people down the street at Walmart."

Six On Your Side is dedicated to growth issues in our state and we will continue to follow this story through a final decision.