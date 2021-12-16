Meridian, Nampa Police respond to vague nationwide TikTok threat

The Meridian and Nampa Police Departments are responding to a nationwide general TikTok threat about school shootings on Dec. 17.

Police are working with the Nampa and West Ada School Districts to assess the risk level and monitor for information related to the rumors. The Nampa Police Department has not identified any localized threats to schools.

While we take every threat seriously, it would be helpful to stem the tide of these rumors, reducing or eliminating the panicked responses that may occur. We encourage you as our partner in your child’s education to alert your school staff to any perceived threats. Nampa School District

The Meridian Police Department says it will continue to investigate any threats to ensure appropriate school safety precautions are taken.

TikTok posted on Twitter saying it handles even rumored threats seriously and it is working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential school violence. The social media platform says it has not found evidence of threats originating or spreading via TikTok.

Police are asking parents to speak with their children about how to use social media responsibly and to not spread false or inaccurate information. If you do see something suspicious, you are asked to report it to police immediately by calling dispatch or making a tip through CrimeStoppers at 208-343-COPS. If it is an emergency, call 911.