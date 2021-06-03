Meridian Mayor talks about growth, planning ahead in State of the City address

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Explosive growth has Meridian leaders hustling to keep up and plan for the future. Mayor Robert Simison laid out part of his vision in the State of the City address on Wednesday.

Meridian is targeting faster emergency response times, a new library and park improvements. But above all else, Simison says people want improvements to existing roads and schools.

One of the biggest projects is connecting North and South Linder Road with an overpass over the interstate.

"As part of West Ada's efforts to balance enrollment, children in south Meridian now need to get to Peregrine Elementary which is off Linder on the north side of the interstate," said Simison. "So what are we going to do about it?"

A task force is now committed to the project and city councilors approved $2.5 million in April to help with bridge construction. Later this month, Mayor Simison will meet with the Idaho Transportation Department board to discuss the project.

The city is also hoping to move forward with a new police substation and adjacent fire station on a plot next to Discovery Park in south Meridian.