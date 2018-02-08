Meridian mayor highlights economic growth in State of the City Address

MERIDIAN, Idaho - During her 15th State of The City Address, Mayor Tammy De Weerd says the numbers are in, and Meridian's economy continues to thrive. According to the mayor, more than 28 hundred new jobs came to the city last year, and wages in healthcare are up.

"New construction permits increased by 28% percent in residents and 36% in commercial," said Meridian's Mayor Tammy De Weerd. "We saw a spike in the market value in new commercial increasing over 49%."



One of the many businesses growing along with the city is Roaring Springs and Wahooz. The family fun center announced a 6.1 million dollar expansion. The expansion includes improvements to their kiddie pool now called "Barefoot Bay" and expanding the newly named "Galaxy Event Center" which will be able to hold up to 600 people. Construction will be completed by the end of the year, and company leaders say the expansion will create 50 new jobs.

"We're hearing from so many groups that are so grateful that they will now have this space for conference and gala and receptions and meeting right here in the center of the Treasure Valley," said Tiffany Quilici of Roaring Springs Waterpark, Wahooz Family Fun Zone, and Pinz Bowling Center.



With Meridian seeing growth, Mayor De Weerd says citizens are concerned about schools and roads. The mayor says she looks forward to closely cooperating with I.T.D, A.C.H.D and the West Ada School District.

"Now our council is recognizing they need to play a large role in meeting with the elected officials," Said Mayor De Weerd.

Meridian city leaders also want you to weigh in on the name for the cities largest park. The 77-acre park in south Meridian will join Settlers and Kleiner as a regional park. Construction of the first phase begins this spring. The entire park won't be completed for a few years. The city will be taking submissions for the park's name soon.