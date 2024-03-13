Meridian man pleads guilty to shooting at two Idaho Power hydroelectric power plants

BOISE — On Friday, Randy Scott Vail, a 59-year-old man from Meridian, pleaded guilty to destroying energy facilities in Idaho.

According to court records, on June 8 and 9, 2023, Vail shot at the Hells Canyon Dam hydroelectric power station and the Brownlee Dam hydroelectric power station, causing power loss and substantial damage to both.

Records say that on June 8, Vail rode his motorcycle to the top of Hells Canyon Dam late at night with a rifle. From there, he shot at power substations. Around the same time the following night, Vail did the same thing at the Brownlee Dam. Police apprehended Vail after a short chase soon after.

Damage and loss to the hydroelectric power stations was at least $546,982.46.

Vail is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

