Police: Meridian man hit and killed while running on I-84

Multi-vehicle Magic Valley crash kills 2, injures 3
Multi-vehicle Magic Valley crash kills 2, injures 3
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jan 08, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — A 32-year-old man from Meridian was hit and killed while running on I-84 and Eagle road Saturday, according to Idaho State police.

Troopers say it happened just after noon Saturday. ISP says a man was seen running on I-84 when he was hit by a Buick Enclave, and a Semi Truck.

The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported by Idaho State Police.

I-84 was blocked for two and a half hours Saturday and reopened just before 3 p.m.

Idaho State Police are investigating.

