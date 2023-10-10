Meridian man dies in Kayaking incident near Eagle Island

EAGLE, Idaho — James Laughlin, 69, of Meridian, died in a kayaking accident in the Boise River near W. Duck Alley Road.

According to the press release from the Meridian Fire Department, two people were kayaking on the Boise River on Monday afternoon and struck a tree causing their kayaks to flip. One of them became trapped under the log while still inside his kayak.

Authorities with the Ada County Sheriff's Office were unable to free the man due to the force of the water. Firefighters were called to the scene and freed the kayak from vegetation, though the man had already passed away.

Unlike the Boise River near Barber Park, this stretch of the river is extremely dangerous, is not maintained, and is not meant for individuals trying to recreate, including swimming and kayaking.