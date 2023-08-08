Meridian man charged with two counts of destruction for shooting Idaho power stations

BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man, identified as Randy Scott Vail, 58, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise for shooting two Idaho power stations, causing damage to both.

As reported in a press release from the United States Attorney's Office - District of Idaho, Vail is alleged to have used a rifle to shoot at the Hells Canyon Dam hydroelectric power station and the Brownlee Dam hydroelectric power station between June 8-9, 2023.

Both dams, owned and operated by Idaho Power Company and providing services to Washington, Idaho, and Oregon, incurred damage causing significant interruption and impairment of the facilities.

If convicted, Vail could face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

