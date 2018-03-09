Meridian man arrested on ten child sex abuse counts

MERIDIAN, ID - A Meridian man has been arrested after police say he sexually abused a child over a nine-year period.

Craig Maloney, 47, was booked into the Ada County Jail Thursday night.

Police were alerted to the abuse by the victim’s father in December of last year, who stated his daughter had disclosed the abuse to him, according to Meridian Police Department Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea. “(We) were able to gather enough evidence to indicate the abuse began in 2008, when the victim was five years old and lasted until 2017,” Basterrechea said.

“We believe the abuse took place both at Mr. Maloney’s house in Meridian and at various other locations,” he added.

Maloney and the victim know each other.

Investigators do not believe there are any other victims in the case.

Maloney now faces five felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of sixteen and five felony counts of child abuse of a minor under sixteen.

If found guilty, Maloney could face up to life in prison.

