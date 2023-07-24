Meridian man arrested for stalking and threatening Caldwell City Council

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Caldwell Police requested the help of Nampa Police to investigate email threats against Caldwell City Council members on June 27.

On June 28, Nampa PD's Bomb Unit, along with K9 explosives detection dog Kyah, were called to Caldwell City Hall to examine a suspicious package with suspicious markings.

Upon examination, neither Kyah nor the bomb unit detected anything dangerous and the package was deemed safe.

Through investigation, it was found that the man who sent the package was also suspected to have sent harassing emails to Caldwell City Council members.

On July 19, the Meridian man was located and arrested by the Meridian Police Department without incident.