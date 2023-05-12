Meridian Library District Board of Trustees election: Who are the candidates? What do voters care about?

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Library District (MLD) has two seats up for election in Tuesday's Ada County election. Meridian Voters will be deciding on one six-year term and one four-year term.

The board consists of five trustees. According to Idaho Code 33-2720, their job is to create the by-laws for themselves, establish and execute all budgetary measures, buy and distribute library materials, oversee the creation and modification of any library infrastructure and more.

Their elections are important for what the library's budget looks like, what materials can go in the library, and what programs will be available in different libraries.

Each board member is elected to a six-year term. The reason there is a four-year term up for election this year is that Josh Cummings, who is serving on the board now, was appointed to a seat that was left vacant. It has four years left on its term, but he needs to be officially elected to finish out that term.

Elections happen every odd year. Currently, on the board, one seat is expiring this year, two are expiring in 2025, and two will expire in 2027.

Cummings tells Idaho News 6, via email, he is hoping to help accomplish some big things if he is elected. "The South Branch and remodel of the Cherry Lane facility are the looming projects that will be the most visible to our city, but there is a ton of work ahead as the board continues the good work of budgeting for the future and developing programs and policies to serve our community in the coming months."

David Tizekker is running against Cummings for the seat. Tizekker tells Idaho News 6, also via email, that he hopes to have greater transparency for the taxpayers.

A voting resident, Ashley Mujagic, says that's why she will be voting for Tizekker. “I can go look at the employees across the state and see what they’re getting paid," Mujagic said. "But in the library, you can’t see that.”

The MLD does list its total expenditures for salaries on its website, however, there is no breakdown by employee available to view.

For the other seat, voters will be deciding who will have a six-year term. The contest is between incumbent Destinie Hart and challenger Xavier Torres.

An interview with Hart could not be coordinated in time for the story.

Torres did not wish to speak directly to Idaho News 6 before the election but did send a statement through the group Concerned Citizens of Meridian (CCoM).

"As a father of three, my goal is to continue the good work of our Meridian library and help establish a higher community standard related to materials, programs, financials and staffing," said Torres. "Many citizens have asked me to run to promote conservative values within our community library."

CCoM is the group that petitioned the Ada County Board of Commissioners to dissolve the library district. Because it met the 50-signature threshold to be accepted by the Board of Commissioners, it was then moved to the public comment phase.

RELATED | Concerned Citizens of Meridian hope to 'recreate' the Library District after starting petition to dissolve it

Two nights of testimony were held where hundreds voiced their opinion on the petition. At the end of the process, the board decided not to put the petition to dissolve on the November ballot.

The person who handled the public relations for the CCoM told Idaho News 6, over text, that Torres is not a member of the group, though he does share similar beliefs with the group.

But not all voters agree with what the group considers "age-appropriate" in terms of materials available in the library.

“I think it’s important for everyone to have access to library materials. They can then make up their own mind as to whether or not that information is credible or worthwhile," said Melvin Johnson, a Meridian voter.

Regardless of your views, residents told us that the most important thing is to exercise your right to vote.

“Any time we have the option to have a say in who is our elected representative, in any area, we need to make that a priority and vote," Mugajic told Idaho News 6.

