Meridian, ID - One Meridian gun store wanted to use National Walkout Day as a way to educate the public on firearm safety laws.

The Independence indoor shooting range invited state representative Ron Nate for a Q&A session. About a dozen people attended the two-hour course. Organizer and Rick Casner said education is key and he doesn't see that happening across our nation.

"It's important for people to understand what is being passed in the state," Casner said.

He added parents need to educate their kids on the laws.

"What laws are being proposed to counteract these events from happening," Casner said.

Casner further explained in the last couple of months; he has seen an increase in the number of people signing up for their concealed handgun classes.