Meridian game park used for Parkinson's therapy

7:19 PM, Feb 25, 2018

From the trampoline to the balance beam those battling Parkinson got the chance to use fun as therapy.

The Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Meridian opened the fifty-thousand square foot facility to the Parkinson's community Sunday. About a dozen people took to the course. The organizer of the event said exercise is key when it comes to dealing with the disease. 
 
I noticed once I got out and started playing around, not only did I feel like a kid again but by the end of the day I was no longer shaking, and I was walking normally," Brad Perry, Advocate for Parkinson's Disease.
 
The owner of the park said he hopes he can help be a part of the solution in fighting Parkinson's Disease.

