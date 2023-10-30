Meridian Food Allergy Walk Raises Funds to Support Those Impacted

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Food allergies affect millions across the US and the impact they have can be much more than a physical reaction, especially for children.

According to Allergist Immunologist Dr. Neetu Talreja, "It has a huge impact socially, emotionally, and physically on these kids who cannot feel included because of their concerns with food allergy and not feeling safe, not being able to eat, or do school activities."

For Kahlil Monje, a diagnosis with severe allergies to eggs, dairy, gluten, soy, peanuts, and seafood made it difficult to make it through the day with food being a constant struggle.

That's why Kahlil partnered with Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) to bring a FARE Food Allergy Walk to Idaho.

Kahlil says, "This event is just meant to spread food allergy awareness and also act as a fundraiser for FARE which is the food allergy research and education non-profit."

The walk on October 29, 2023 started at 10 am at Kleiner Park in Meridian, inviting the community to promote awareness and improve safety for those who suffer from food allergies.

To learn more about FARE and its mission, check the website foodallergy.org.