Saturday's chilly weather certainly paired well with a bowl of hot chili.

Many Treasure Valley residents got their fix at the Meridian Firefighter’s Chili Cook Off!

It was the tenth year for the annual fundraiser, raising money for the Meridian Fire Honor Fuard, Meridian Pipes and Drums, and the local benevolent fund.

Although the fire department hosted the event, contest entries weren't limited to just firefighters. Many local businesses also took part.