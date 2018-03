MERIDIAN - A Meridian family made it safely out of their home after it caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

Meridian and Boise fire crews were called to 670 East Fallingbranch Drive in Meridian just before 2:30 a.m.

The cause is unknown, but Meridian Fire says the fire could have originated in the garage and worked it's way up to the attic.

The fire is still under investigation.