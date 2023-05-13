Meridian encourages families to get off the screens and go outside with their 'Unplug & Be Outside' Initiative

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Kleiner Park in Meridian was full of people on Saturday as the city kicked off it's 'Unplug & Be Outside' initiative.

Meridian is offering free events and activities all week hoping that people of all ages come out in participate, instead of staying home and only using technology.

Dancing, hiking, and painting are just a few things the city has planned this week for participants.

“Well after the pandemic, we all know how important it is for our emotional, mental, and physical health to stay active," Said Renee White, the Recreation Coordinator in charge of special events for Merdian.

One of the most popular events in Kleiner Park on Saturday was fishing. Idaho Fish and Game stocked the pond their with fish and people were allowed to fish in the pond without a license. The city was also loaning out fishing equipment for people who didn't have their own.

For a full list of events this week, visit the city's website here.

