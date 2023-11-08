Meridian Elections: Robert Simison will retain the office of Mayor

MERIDIAN, Idaho — In unofficial results, incumbent Mayor of Meridian Robert Simison will retain his office for the next four years.

Related | Two man race for Meridian's Mayor: How do the candidates view the city's growth?

Simison received 12,848 votes, which accounts for almost 70 percent of the election's voters.

He defeated his challenger Mike Hon, who received 5,602 votes, which accounted for just over 30% of the voters.

Simison built his lead early off absentee voting and early voting, receiving almost 83% and 72% of those ballots, respectively.

He maintained his lead on election day, receiving 8,298 votes on Tuesday.

In other Meridian Elections, City Council District 2 unofficial results show Elizabeth Strader having the lead over Brad Hoaglun by 109 votes. That accounts for just over a 4% difference.

In Meridian City Council District 3, Doug Taylor defeated Bill Chandler by almost 1,000 votes.

In City Council District 5, Anne Little Roberts took home 2,146 votes which accounted for 62.4% of voters. Roberts defeated opponent Todd Ebeling.