Meridian Dairy Days festivities June 21-24

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Dairy Days festivities are scheduled to begin today and run through the weekend, June 21-24. The theme for 2023 is "Mooovin' and Groovin".

This annual 4-H (Head, Heart, Hands and Health) and FFA (Future Farmers of America) event started in 1929 to celebrate the opening of the Meridian Creamery, and has now turned into a four-day event for community members.

The festival kicks off with the Meridian Dairy Days Princess Pageant, beginning tonight at 7:00 pm.

Reputed events over the course of the festival include Live Stock shows, Carnival Rides, Music Performances, the Keith Bird Golf Tournament, and the final day Parade.

The event grounds and activities span a large area, so be sure to go to their website for details.

Local food and vendors will be on-site daily at Storey Park, the Old MacDonald Farm will be hosted in the Merchant Building, and the Rainier Carnival rides are at the Speedway.

Proceeds from Dairy Days contribute to the scholarships awarded to the West Ada District 4-H and FFA students in the Treasure Valley.

