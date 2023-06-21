Watch Now
News

Actions

Meridian Dairy Days festivities June 21-24

Proceeds contribute to 4-H and FFA scholarships for students in Ada County
Meridian Dairy Days Parade
KIVI
Meridian Dairy Days Parade
Posted at 2:45 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 16:45:47-04

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Dairy Days festivities are scheduled to begin today and run through the weekend, June 21-24. The theme for 2023 is "Mooovin' and Groovin".

This annual 4-H (Head, Heart, Hands and Health) and FFA (Future Farmers of America) event started in 1929 to celebrate the opening of the Meridian Creamery, and has now turned into a four-day event for community members.

The festival kicks off with the Meridian Dairy Days Princess Pageant, beginning tonight at 7:00 pm.

Reputed events over the course of the festival include Live Stock shows, Carnival Rides, Music Performances, the Keith Bird Golf Tournament, and the final day Parade.

The event grounds and activities span a large area, so be sure to go to their website for details.

Local food and vendors will be on-site daily at Storey Park, the Old MacDonald Farm will be hosted in the Merchant Building, and the Rainier Carnival rides are at the Speedway.

Proceeds from Dairy Days contribute to the scholarships awarded to the West Ada District 4-H and FFA students in the Treasure Valley.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light