Meridian City Council approves West Ada's annexation and rezone application to build school

MERIDIAN - Meridian City Council approved West Ada School District's annexation and rezone application to build a new school.



The district can now move forward with construction of Owyhee High School at Ustick and McDermott roads.



The conditions of approval now need to be finalized, a development agreement needs to written and a building permit needs to be granted.



The city council asked the school district to amend its application to address concerns about public safety and access.

The target date to open the school was 2020 but now the goal is 2021.



