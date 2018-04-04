Meridian City Council approves new Costco

After an hours long City Council meeting, leaders gave the green light to a 33-acre development to the North side of Meridian. The Council voted 5 -1 to approve the changes. They also approved of a variance that will give drivers the ability to enter and leave the property from two points on Chinden.

The project will bring a new Costco, additional commercial lots, and some residential homes to the corner of Chinden Boulevard and North Ten Mile Road. During Tuesday night's meeting the majority of people spoke out against the project. People at the meeting made it known that they are not against Costco many of them spoke highly of the business, but people had a problem with this development because of the proximity of close by neighborhoods and a concern over traffic.

Costco representatives said that construction would begin immediately if the plans were approved with Costco opening in 2020.

The meeting wrapped up around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.