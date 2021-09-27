Meridian Canine Rescue holding 2nd annual charity golf tournament

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Canine Rescue will hold its 2nd annual charity golf tournament on Friday, October 8 starting at 9 a.m. at the River Birch Golf Course in Star.

Registration for the event starts at 8:00 a.m., then the event tee’s off at 9:00 a.m. Golfers in the tournament will have a chance to compete for putting, longest drive closest to the pin and a hole-in-one for a $10,000 prize.

The tournament can have up to 144 golfers and is still has available spots. Sponsors of the tournament are also still able to help. Current sponsors include 1st Federal Savings Bank, Holiday Lighting Pro, Fred Meyer, Saucerman Construction, PetIQ, Banner Bank and more.

“In our first tournament last year, we raised $12,000 with every hole being sponsored and 122 golfers which was so much more than we expected. We even had golfers come as far as Portland, OR to support us.” Tournament Director and volunteer, Cassie Jordan, said.

Meridian Canine Rescue

Meridian Canine Rescue, alongside Golfing 4 Charity Corp (G4CC) organized the 2nd annual golf tournament which is set to make a large impact on the rescue.

After the tournament, an award ceremony and luncheon will be held. For more information about the charity golf tournament, contact Cassie Jordan at 503-784-2547, mcrgolftournament@gmail.com or click here.