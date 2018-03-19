Meridian BookMobile Brings the Library To You

Boise, (ID) - This weekend the Meridian Library's bookmobile hit the road bringing all of your reading needs out to the community.

The library-on-wheels provides full services and events to different spots across meridian seven days a week. They have more than just books available to be checked out. The bookmobile also offers DVD's, audiobooks, and CD's to be checked out.

Audra Green, the Meridian Library Outreach Manager, says that the goal of the rolling library is to "be a big part of the community, and also getting to engage with people who don't normally use the library.

If you missed out on the bookmobile today don't worry, you can catch it tomorrow at the Barbara Morgan STEM Academy from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

