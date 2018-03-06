Meridian art display to honor local, national heroes

MERIDIAN, ID - A public dedication ceremony for Meridian’s new “Journey of Heroes” kinetic art installation is scheduled for next week. It’s set for Thursday, March 15, at 4:00 p.m. at Heroes Park, 3064 West Malta Drive in Meridian.



Treasure Valley artist Ken McCall created the art piece, which stands 26 feet tall. “It features three tall poles topped with triangular flags depicting images of American heroes who, throughout history, have exemplified adventure, transformation, and service. These heroes include U.S. Veterans; Meriwether Lewis and William Clark; Sacagawea; Abraham Lincoln; Orville and Wilbur Wright; Amelia Earhart; Rosa Parks; Martin Luther King, Jr.; as well as an astronaut, doctor, firefighter, and police officer of non-specific identity,” said City of Meridian Communications Manager Kaycee Emery.



The art installation also includes a series of five small trail markers, located along the park’s loop pathway. Each of the markers pays tribute to an Idaho hero, nominated by local schools. “Those honored include Olympic Gold Medalist Kristin Armstrong nominated by Pioneer Elementary School; Educator Dean Brigham nominated by Paramount Elementary School; WWII combat pilot Gregory “Pappy” Boyington nominated by Heritage Middle School; Local organ donor Alex Fox nominated by Rocky Mountain High School; and Nez Perce leader Chief Joseph nominated by Chief Joseph School of the Arts,” Emery said.



The project is a collaboration between the Meridian Arts Commission, and the Meridian Parks and Recreation Department.

“It was created in support of the City of Meridian’s goal to add more art to the community’s parks and open spaces,” Murray said.

