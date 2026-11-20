IDAHO — This story was originally published by Local News 8.

Dozens of people in addiction recovery are suddenly without care or housing in the coldest months of the year after Magellan of Idaho abruptly ended Medicaid funding for key programs at a Pocatello-based treatment center.

Local News 8 has confirmed through Moonlight Mountain Recovery sources that on Wednesday, they were given notice that their contracts to provide services for Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) were terminated effective Thursday, November 19th.

These programs provide addiction recovery treatment along with housing for the people enrolled in them. According to facility staff, they were given less than 24 hours' notice to shut down the services.

According to the company, they are still allowed to provide Residential Treatment Center (RTC) inpatient residential treatment services.

Local News 8 has reached out to Magellan Healthcare for comment and is waiting for a response.

In a statement to Local News 8, staff at the Pocatello branch of Moonlight Mountain Recovery addressed the immediate impact on both patients and employees:

"We are deeply saddened by this decision and its impact on our clients. Many of them are in the early and most vulnerable stages of recovery, and they have been left with very few options as the weather turns colder. Stable housing and consistent care are often what make recovery possible. Losing both with almost no warning puts people at real risk.

"We are also saddened for our staff. As a direct result of this funding loss, we have had to let go of dedicated team members who have committed themselves to helping others heal, and this comes just weeks before the holidays."

The Recovery Center's team is working to connect each client with continued care, housing resources, and community support.

"We are grateful to the providers and community partners who have stepped in to help," states the recovery center.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide an update as we learn additional information from Magellan and Moonlight Mountain Recovery.