Memorial Day weekend starts the 100 Deadliest Days on Idaho roads

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department's Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is reminding drivers to take caution during the 100 Deadliest Days on Idaho roads. The unofficial start to summer begins the 100 day period between Memorial Day and Labor Day where there is an increase in fatal crashes.

In 2020, 88 people were killed in vehicle crashes during this time frame, according to OHS.

“These warmer months are dangerous because we typically see more drivers on the road, with teens out of school and summer road trips underway,” said OHS Manager John Tomlinson. “We also expect busier roads as COVID restrictions lift and Idahoans feel more confident and eager to get back on the road and travel.”

Distracted, impaired and aggressive driving also have large impacts on crashes in the summer.

“Whether you are on vacation or just driving your regular commute, it’s always important to make safe decisions while driving. Stay focused and drive engaged, plan for a sober ride, and make sure you buckle up,” Tomlinson said.

Memorial Day weekend also coincides with the national Click It or Ticket seatbelt campaign. Law enforcement officers across Idaho are partnering with OHS and issuing citations to those not wearing their seatbelt.

“Buckling up is the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself during a crash. It increases your odds of surviving by 50 percent,” Tomlinson said. “We want everyone to get to their destination safely this summer. Take care of yourself and the people you care about by wearing your seat belt and driving well every trip.”