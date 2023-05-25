Memorial Day Weekend has many free events for families staying local

Memorial Weekend, often thought of as the kickoff to Summer, offers several free/low-cost events to attend for people in the Treasure Valley.

In addition to the seasonal farmer's markets in your area, here are a few other events to consider if you don't already have plans.

BOISE

· Saturday, May 27, 8am-11am, Bird Walk: Boise River Greenbelt. Marianne William Park, 3451 East Barber Valley Drive. Join the Golden Eagle Audubon walking up to 3 miles on the Greenbelt to see catbirds, warblers, chickadees, swallows, kestrels, flickers, and more. FREE. Under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Binoculars will be available if needed.

· Saturday, May 27, 12:30p-4:30p The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W Farm Court, Boise 83714. Fort Boise Garrison representing Idaho Gold and Silver Mining. FCB will be dressed as miners (circa 1963) and demonstrate placer mining techniques with the tools and equipment from the era.

· Saturday, May 27, 10am-4pm, Civil War reenactments at Morris Hill Cemetery, 317 N. Latah St.

· Sunday, May 28, 12pm-5pm. Old Idaho Penitentiary celebrates the annual Dennis the Cat Day. Join staff for Prison Pets presentations (free with your pet food donations for Simply Cats and the Idaho Humane Society). $10 per person, and FREE for Idaho State Historical Society Members. Dennis was the resident cat between 1952-1968 – and has the only marked grave within the prison walls.

· Sunday, May 28, 7pm. Pin-Ups on Tour: Operation Boise, at Watson’s - 8001 Fairview Ave. Veteran owned business hosts this WWII style variety and burlesque show. This troop tours the nation supporting military heroes. Shows are FREE for Veterans and Active Duty Military to attend.

· Sunday, May 28, 11am-3pm, Civil War reenactments at Morris Hill Cemetery, 317 N. Latah St.

MONDAY VETERANS MEMORIALS

· Silent Camp in Morris Hill Cemetery, ceremony begins at 11:45am

· Fort Boise Military Reserve Cemetery, ceremony begins at 12:45pm

· Idaho Veterans Cemetery, check their website for ceremony times

· Monday, May 29, 10a-4pm, Civil War reenactments at Morris Hill Cemetery, 317 N. Latah St.



EAGLE

· Thru May 30. Field of Honor at Merrill Park in Eagle. Open to the public.

· Saturday, May 27, 9am-2pm. Cops and Bobbers, Eagle Island. Grab your fishing poles and join the Eagle Police Department for a fun day of fishing at Eagle Island State Park! Eagle PD will be on-site at the lake near the Visitor’s Center.

MERIDIAN

· Monday, May 29, 11am Memorial Day Tribute in Kleiner Park at the Rock of Honor. 45-minute event. The ceremony, including the Mayor of Meridian, includes reading of names of fallen soldiers from the area, laying of a floral wreath, rifle salutes and flyover of four vintage military airplanes from the Warhawk Air Museum.

NAMPA

· Saturday, May 27, 11am-3pm, The Ukranian Welcome Center observing their first year in service to Ukranina Refugees, serving over 500 clients and families. Food, vendors and kids activities. Open to the community. FREE event. 304 16th Avenue N.

· Monday, May 29, 10:00am. Memorial Day ceremony at Veteran’s Loop in Kohlerlawn Cemetery (76 6th St. N.)

· Monday, May 29 The Warhawk Air Museum will be open for Memorial Day from 9am-5pm. $5 admission and kids under 6 get in free. flyover scheduled for 10:59–11:17 AM over Nampa, Meridian Eagle, and Boise * may be canceled due to weather Food trucks from Big Meats BBQ, Kona Ice and The Rusty Dog will be on-site.