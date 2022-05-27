Memorial Day observances taking place around the Treasure Valley this weekend

A few Memorial Day observance events are happening around the Treasure Valley this weekend to honor our fallen heroes. We take a look at those events in this article.

Idaho State Veterans Cemetery

The Idaho State Veterans Cemetery is holding its Memorial Day ceremony at 10:00 a.m. The Idaho Division of Veterans Services will host the hour-long ceremony. It will include a flyover from the Idaho Air National Guard, a Black Hawk helicopter and a speech from Gov. Brad Little. Parking will be available at Optimist Park from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. You can visit the Idaho Veterans Cemeteries website for more visitor information.

Morris Hill Cemetery

The Morris Hill Cemetery will be holding its Memorial Day observance throughout the weekend from Saturday, May 28 to Monday, May 30. Boise Parks and Recreation staff will be on-site to aid with identifying grave locations.

The hours for those days will be:



10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 29

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 30

On Monday, Civil War volunteers will perform their annual flag-raising ceremony, eulogy and gun salute at the Silent Camp at 11:45 a.m. You can visit the Morris Hill Cemetery website for more visitor information.

Other Cemeteries

The Pioneer Cemetery and Fort Boise Military Reserve Cemetery will be open to the public throughout Memorial Day weekend, but those locations will not be staffed by Boise Parks and Recreation.

