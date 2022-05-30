Watch
News

Memorial Day events across the Treasure Valley honoring Veterans

Events were held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Kleiner Park in Meridian, the Field of Honor in Eagle, and the Warhawk Museum to honor and remember those who died will serving the United States.

Civil War Memorial Gun Salut
"We have so much going on in the world today that people tend to forgot our history so we try to remind people that of those that did give their sacrifice to keep our country together," said Skip Critell, Idaho Civil War Volunteers Commander/Abraham Lincoln.Photo by: Doug Lock-Smith
Civil War Memorial Gun Salut
"We have so much going on in the world today that people tend to forgot our history so we try to remind people that of those that did give their sacrifice to keep our country together," said Skip Critell, Idaho Civil War Volunteers Commander/Abraham Lincoln.Photo by: Doug Lock-Smith
Civil War Memorial Gun Salut
"We have so much going on in the world today that people tend to forgot our history so we try to remind people that of those that did give their sacrifice to keep our country together," said Skip Critell, Idaho Civil War Volunteers Commander/Abraham Lincoln.Photo by: Doug Lock-Smith
Civil War Memorial Gun Salut
"We have so much going on in the world today that people tend to forgot our history so we try to remind people that of those that did give their sacrifice to keep our country together," said Skip Critell, Idaho Civil War Volunteers Commander/Abraham Lincoln.Photo by: Doug Lock-Smith
Boise Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day
Gov. Brad Little speaks at the Memorial Day ceremony held at the Boise Veterans Cemetery.Photo by: Doug Lock-Smith, Idaho News 6
Boise Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day
Memorial Day ceremony held at the Boise Veterans Cemetery.Photo by: Doug Lock-Smith, Idaho News 6
Boise Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day
Memorial Day ceremony held at the Boise Veterans Cemetery.Photo by: Doug Lock-Smith, Idaho News 6
Memorial Day ceremony at the Eagle Field of Honor.
Photo by: Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Memorial Day ceremony at the Eagle Field of Honor.
Photo by: Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Memorial Day Ceremony at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park
Photo by: Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Memorial Day Ceremony at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park
Photo by: Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Memorial Day Ceremony at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park
Photo by: Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Warhawk Museum planes on display
Inclement weather in the Treasure Valley canceled the traditional Memorial Day flyover from the Warhawk Museum in Nampa, but the World War 2 fighter planes were on display Monday along with other artifacts.Photo by: Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Warhawk Museum planes on display
Inclement weather in the Treasure Valley canceled the traditional Memorial Day flyover from the Warhawk Museum in Nampa, but the World War 2 fighter planes were on display Monday along with other artifacts.Photo by: Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6

Memorial Day events across the Treasure Valley honoring Veterans

close-gallery
  • Civil War Memorial Gun Salut
  • Civil War Memorial Gun Salut
  • Civil War Memorial Gun Salut
  • Civil War Memorial Gun Salut
  • Boise Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day
  • Boise Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day
  • Boise Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day
  • Memorial Day ceremony at the Eagle Field of Honor.
  • Memorial Day ceremony at the Eagle Field of Honor.
  • Memorial Day Ceremony at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park
  • Memorial Day Ceremony at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park
  • Memorial Day Ceremony at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park
  • Warhawk Museum planes on display
  • Warhawk Museum planes on display

Share

"We have so much going on in the world today that people tend to forgot our history so we try to remind people that of those that did give their sacrifice to keep our country together," said Skip Critell, Idaho Civil War Volunteers Commander/Abraham Lincoln.Doug Lock-Smith
"We have so much going on in the world today that people tend to forgot our history so we try to remind people that of those that did give their sacrifice to keep our country together," said Skip Critell, Idaho Civil War Volunteers Commander/Abraham Lincoln.Doug Lock-Smith
"We have so much going on in the world today that people tend to forgot our history so we try to remind people that of those that did give their sacrifice to keep our country together," said Skip Critell, Idaho Civil War Volunteers Commander/Abraham Lincoln.Doug Lock-Smith
"We have so much going on in the world today that people tend to forgot our history so we try to remind people that of those that did give their sacrifice to keep our country together," said Skip Critell, Idaho Civil War Volunteers Commander/Abraham Lincoln.Doug Lock-Smith
Gov. Brad Little speaks at the Memorial Day ceremony held at the Boise Veterans Cemetery.Doug Lock-Smith, Idaho News 6
Memorial Day ceremony held at the Boise Veterans Cemetery.Doug Lock-Smith, Idaho News 6
Memorial Day ceremony held at the Boise Veterans Cemetery.Doug Lock-Smith, Idaho News 6
Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Inclement weather in the Treasure Valley canceled the traditional Memorial Day flyover from the Warhawk Museum in Nampa, but the World War 2 fighter planes were on display Monday along with other artifacts.Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Inclement weather in the Treasure Valley canceled the traditional Memorial Day flyover from the Warhawk Museum in Nampa, but the World War 2 fighter planes were on display Monday along with other artifacts.Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next