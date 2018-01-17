MELBA, ID - Both the elementary school and high school in the town of Melba in south Canyon County are on lock-out status, following reports of a suspicious subject near the high school.

A text alert sent to parents and the media about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday read: “Students are all in classes, but no one will be entering or exiting the schools at this time.”

“A lockout means we secure the perimeter of the building, but continue business as usual inside. Teachers are still teaching. However, no one is allowed to enter or exit the building,” Melba Elementary Principal Sherry Ann Adams explained.

A lockdown, on the other hand, is defined as a situation where “we lock everyone inside the most secure location, shut out lights and remain silent (essentially hiding as much as possible),” she added.

Canyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a search about two blocks away from the school, according to Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker.

No further details were available.

