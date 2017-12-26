One little Melba boy is standing up to cancer, and his mom wants parents to take notice.

Allison Hoagland had a tough pregnancy.

"I'm gonna try and do this without crying. Beckman is actually a miracle baby," Hoagland said.

Allison thought she was in the clear but then seven years later, things changed.

"My husband came upstairs and was like you need to look at Beckham's eye, it's not right. it's just wondering one eye would not focus on me."

She and her husband then took Beckham to the emergency room after they also noticed that the Melba boy was slurring his words.

When she got to the hospital doctors at first kept assuring her things were okay, but her motherly instinct told her otherwise.

After all the tests were done, she got the news that she had been dreading.

"The ER doctor came back with a tissue box and a nurse, he did have a mass in his brain," she added. " Everyone kept calming me down."

She further explained that it's the most aggressive type of cancer that a child can be diagnosed with.

Beckham now has been going through chemo for the last six weeks.

"It's been kind of rough," Beckham said.

The mother of two has sat down with her son and explained the process.

"We just tell him it's a bugger in his head and we are just trying to take it out," Hoagland said.

She wants parents to take note and follow their instincts when it comes to their kids' health.

"They give you a sentence, three to nine months," Hoagland said.

But Beckham does have a fighting chance, and she knows he will make it through this.

"He has been a fighter since the day he was born," Hoagland said.

In between the chemo session, Beckham plays with his toys and brother.

"You know it's not fair. I would take anything to take his place," Hogland said.

She is praying that Santa will bring them a Christmas miracle this year.