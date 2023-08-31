Meet Travis Hawkes, the Boise State fan who made a shrine dedicated to his favorite team

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Football has had a storied journey throughout the college football ranks in the last 40 years. And super fan Travis Hawkes was there for all of it.

“Kids at school would make fun of me for being a Boise State fan back then," Hawkes told Idaho News 6.

He explains how it was popular to be a University of Idaho fan when he grew up. Despite the ridicule, Hawkes never thought of trading in his blue and orange for the Vandals' gold and black.

Obviously, that decision worked out for him.

Courtesy of Travis Hawkes

“To be able to get to the national stage and have all these top 20 finishes and Fiesta Bowl wins and things, it’s a pretty incredible rise for sure," Hawkes said.

Hawkes works at Capital Eleven in Meridian. On the top floor of the building lies a big brown door. Behind the door, Hawkes has a room full of Boise State memorabilia from his decades of fandom.

Bobbleheads, magazine covers, helmets, jerseys, and an almost life-size painting of Kellen Moore.

Idaho News 6

The shrine is just part of the manifestation of Hawkes' love for his Broncos. Another is the trips he takes to see the team.

Hawkes and his two best friends travel to at least one away game every year. They also hit every Bowl Game when the Broncos are appearing.

He's lost count of how many times he's seen his team in action, but he's quick to tell you about his most memorable one.

January 1, 2007.

Boise State beat Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl. A game that many people say is one of the best in the history of the sport.

“I tell people all the time, if that hadn’t of happened and a movie came out that had that sequence of events, it would seem not believable. People would be like 'That’s so unrealistic,'" Hawkes said, remembering what it was like to watch the game.

Not only do he and his friends love to see the team on the field, they also love to spend that time with each other. Something that becomes more and more rare as they get older.

“At one point, those two didn’t live in Boise," Hawkes said. "One of them moved to Wisconsin for five years, and one moved to Sun Valley for eight years, so there was a period of time that was the main time we were together."

The group is excited to add another game to their long resume this weekend as they head to Washington for Boise State's season opener against the Huskies.

The Huskies are sitting in the upper echelon of the sport right now, entering the season ranked No. 10 in the country. Hawkes says games like these have made the Broncos what they are.

“It’s going to be a really difficult game," Hawkes said. "It’s a very good team, but it’s a great opportunity and it’ll give us a real early look at how we measure up to get back to that national stage.”

You can watch the game at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday on Idaho News 6.