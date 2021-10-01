Medical examiner releases autopsy report for Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow Daybell’s former husband

This article was originally published by Eric Grossarth in East Idaho News.

The autopsy report for Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow Daybell’s fourth husband who was shot and killed in 2019, is now available to the public.

The eight-page report goes into greater detail about the findings of a Maricopa County, Arizona medical examiner. Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to Vallow’s death. Vallow was shot to death at the hands of Lori’s brother Alex Cox on July 11, 2019.

The report lists Vallow’s death as a homicide caused by being shot by another person. The report details how two shots, one in the abdomen and one to the chest, led to his death.

Cox told police on the day of Vallow’s shooting death that he shot his brother-in-law in self-defense. Arizona Police documents say those claims are not supported by evidence and indicate that Vallow planned an intervention that day to confront her over an alleged affair with her current husband Chad Daybell.

The report shows the gunshot to the chest was from the front to the back and in a slightly downward trajectory. Police say this shot was fired while Vallow lay on the ground, likely after being shot in the stomach while standing

The shot to the chest damaged Vallow’s heart and the shot to the stomach damaged his left lung, according to the report.

Vallow’s body tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

You can read the entire autopsy report here.

Cox died in December 2019 after being found unresponsive at the Arizona home he shared with his wife Zulema Pastenes and her son. Officials ruled his death of natural causes.

Daybell is also charged in Idaho alongside her husband Chad Daybell. The couple is charged with multiple crimes including conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. The charges are in relation to the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Arizona prosecutors declined to charge Chad Daybell in connection to Vallow’s death, saying there was not enough evidence to say he was directly involved in the planning of his death and there was “no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

Lori’s case in Idaho remains on hold while District Judge Steven Boyce committed her to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in June. The commitment came after a mental health professional deemed her not fit for trial and unable to assist in her defense.

Chad is scheduled for a change of venue hearing Tuesday at 9 a.m. MST.