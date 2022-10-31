Mclean names Ron Winegar as interim police chief

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean named Ron Winegar interim police chief according to a press release from the City of Boise.

The 27-year veteran of the department will focus on filling vacancies and enduring smooth operations while searching for a permanent police chief.

Winegar was named "acting chief" after previous Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigned, which followed several months of investigations into the allegations that Lee broke Sgt. Kirk Rush's neck during a daily department briefing in October 2021.

According to the release, Lee will receive a severance package equal to nine months of salary and health insurance.

The search for a permanent chief will start immediately. City officials say the process may take up to a year.