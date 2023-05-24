Watch Now
News

Actions

McCall road detours for Memorial Day weekend

McCall Detour Map May 2023
KIVI graphics
McCall Detour Map May 2023
Posted at 12:42 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 14:42:54-04

Celebrating Memorial Day often involves an outing to the park, be it hiking, camping, or bbq'ing at a local park.

If you are planning on being anywhere near the east side of Payette Lake or Ponderosa State Park, the City of McCall suggests planning your route carefully.

Due to road construction, certain sections along the main route will require alternate paths to ensure a smooth and enjoyable travel experience, especially for those traveling with camper trailers.

As opposed to the highway, Krahn Lane and Spring Mountain Ranch Roads will serve as the recommended detour routes for those traveling to the east side of Payette Lake or Ponderosa State Park. These alternative roads will allow visitors to bypass multiple construction zones and reach their destination with minimal disruption.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light