McCall road detours for Memorial Day weekend

Celebrating Memorial Day often involves an outing to the park, be it hiking, camping, or bbq'ing at a local park.

If you are planning on being anywhere near the east side of Payette Lake or Ponderosa State Park, the City of McCall suggests planning your route carefully.

Due to road construction, certain sections along the main route will require alternate paths to ensure a smooth and enjoyable travel experience, especially for those traveling with camper trailers.

As opposed to the highway, Krahn Lane and Spring Mountain Ranch Roads will serve as the recommended detour routes for those traveling to the east side of Payette Lake or Ponderosa State Park. These alternative roads will allow visitors to bypass multiple construction zones and reach their destination with minimal disruption.