McCall ordinance will impose fines for anyone caught feeding deer inside city limits

The McCall City Council has unanimously passed an ordinance making it illegal for anyone to feed deer within the city limits.

After conducting months of research and community outreach, the decision was made in an attempt to protect the well-being of the native deer population and local environment.

A first-time violation of the ordinance would cost the recipient $100. Additional violations will be handled as misdemeanors.

When humans feed deer, it can quickly lead to a larger herd coming to receive handouts, creating a population that may be unsustainable for the area. Malnourished animals experiencing crowding-stress can decrease the animal's immune system, and in turn, increase the chance of disease. When the wildlife population is concentrated in a small area, diseases and parasites are more likely to spread quickly throughout the herd.

Additionally, an increased deer population could draw the attention of unwanted predators to the town, endangering people and pets.

In the press release, McCall Mayor Bob Giles stated:

McCall is cherished for its natural beauty and wildlife. By passing this ordinance, we are not only safeguarding our environment but also honoring our responsibility to the creatures that share our home. Our community is dedicated to preserving the essence of McCall for generations to come.

Although it can be tempting to “help” wildlife by feeding them, these good intentions aren't always what is best for wildlife. In the long run, wild animals are usually better off without human interference, whether intentional or not.

