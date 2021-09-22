McCall lighting city tree Friday to honor healthcare workers

MCCALL, Idaho — The city of McCall will light its official tree in Art Roberts Park on September 24 to shine a light on frontline workers. The gathering starts at 7:30 p.m. and the tree lighting will happen between 7:55 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.

While the tree lights are illuminated, it will shine a light on all dedicated first responders, healthcare professionals and volunteers.

“Our city tree has always been a symbol of hope and renewal, and we think it is appropriate to start that feeling of optimism and courage right now,” said Anette Spickard, McCall City Manager. “The tree will continue to shine for all who serve during crisis standards of care.”

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and to stay home if they are feeling sick. The event will also be streamed on the city's Facebook page.

“We encourage everyone to remember their sacrifice, long hours, counsel, and commitment to us during these unprecedented times. We, who are committed to government service, couldn’t be effective leaders without our law enforcement, physical and mental healthcare teams, and fire and emergency medical service providers. Thank you,” added Mayor Bob Giles.

The move comes just days after St. Luke's McCall was vandalized.