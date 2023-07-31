McCall issues urgent request to reduce water use following water plant issues

MCCALL, Idaho — A mechanical failure at the water treatment plant for the city of McCall on July 28th has compromised water pressure and flows within the water distribution system.

The city has issued a request to all water customers asking that they reduce their irrigation and lawn watering by as much as they can as soon as possible.

By following the city's request, community members will be playing a critical role in maintaining water pressure and flow. This will also ensure that water services are used solely for domestic purposes while also avoiding a city-wide boil order.

"Our City Public Works and Water Team sincerely value the cooperation and patience of our residents during this time of repair and restoration. We are reminded during events like these of the importance in staying connected to the city’s notification channels," said Erin Greaves, Communications Manager.

The city is urging residents to stay updated on the situation through their website, https://www.mccall.id.us/, where they hope to notify community members that can resume normal irrigation activities after the repairs are finished at the facility.