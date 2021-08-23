Mayor McLean: City continuing to try new policies to meet housing demand

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and her administration are focusing on house needings in Boise this week.

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented, frankly, moment in time,” Maureen Brewer, the housing and community development senior manager for the City of Boise, said during a press briefing Monday.

McLean and Brewer shared an update on some projects that passed earlier this year. In January, the Boise City Council passed the housing bonus ordinance, which incentivizes developers to build housing with some units rented at a below-market rate.

McLean said one housing project at Franklin St. and Orchard St. is expected to break ground soon.

“This is truly a mixed-income neighborhood that will be developed,” McLean said.

The development is expected to include one to three-bedroom apartment units and townhomes. McLean said the city is working to ensure several units will be reserved for families participating in Our Path Home, a public-private partnership working to end homelessness in Ada County.

Another project McLean and Brewer discussed is at State St. and Arthur St. The City awarded this project to Pacific Companies last month.

As BoiseDev reported, the complex will include at least 35 units priced below median income. McLean and Brewer also previewed Tuesday's City Council strategic planning session. They said the results of a housing needs analysis will be shared. The agenda also shows time will be spent discussing housing goals and homelessness goals.