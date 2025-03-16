Mayor Chadwick rescues stranded motorist in Idaho mountains

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — While celebrating their anniversary in the snow-covered mountains, the Mayor of Star, Trevor A. Chadwick and his wife, Amber, encountered a young man who had been stranded for over 24 hours.

The motorist found himself stuck in the snow and ice, without fuel with only potato chips to sustain him through his ordeal.

“We were the only people he saw while he was trapped,” Chadwick said. “It was concerning to see someone in that situation.”

Chadwick recognized the urgency and provided the stranded young man with gas, homemade chicken wraps, and drinks. The rescue took about four hours, during which Chadwick lifted the vehicle from a creek and shoveled out snow and ice. He even made a quick trip to Idaho City for an extra tow strap.

The grateful young man offered to pay Chadwick, but the mayor declined, suggesting he “pay it forward” instead.

Chadwick emphasized the importance of preparation and communication when exploring Idaho's mountains. “Our mountains are beautiful but can be dangerous,” he noted. “I always carry extra supplies and let people know where I’ll be.”

He ended with a reminder to stay safe outdoors and to be kind. “This is the Idaho way.”