Maverik fundraising, donating $50K to support Ukraine

Maverik will donate $50,000 to the Red Cross to support Ukraine and give customers the chance to contribute through the 'Round Up Your Change' program.

The program allows customers and employees to round up their transaction to the nearest dollar as a donation.

Maverik announced 100% of transaction donations in addition to the initial $50,000 donation will go to the Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to people in Ukraine. The Red Cross is currently in Ukraine distributing food, delivering medicine and medical supplies and more, according to a news release from Maverik.

"We’re terribly saddened by the events in Ukraine,” said President and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik Chuck Maggelet. "Our hearts and minds are with everyone impacted by this conflict. Our customers and team members have expressed they also want to help and we’re grateful to be able to activate this donation program allowing everyone to respond."

The 'Round Up Your Change' program will run through April 28 at all Maverik locations. Anyone interested in donating more than $10 can do so online.