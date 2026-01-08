'Massive road slide' reported on western route into Yellow Pine

YELLOW PINE, Idaho — The western route into the remote village of Yellow Pine recently experienced a "massive road slide" along the S. Fork of the Salmon River.

The road, which is technically labeled as Lake Street but often referred to as the S. Fork Salmon River Road, is barely passable, and officials with the U.S. Forest Service are advising the public to avoid the areas while crews work to "assess the situation."

The same storm also knocked down trees across what appears to be Yellow Pine's southern route into town.

WATCH: Crew clears fallen trees off the snowy road into Yellow Pine

Crew removes trees, clears way into Yellow Pine

We will continue to update this post as crews begin work to repair the road.

