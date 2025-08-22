NAMPA, Idaho — Tucked behind huge shade trees just off Madison Road in Nampa, Mason Creek Farm offers visitors the chance to pick their own bouquets in a setting that owner Jerilynn McRae describes as "magical."

For McRae, the farm represents a passion project that began six years ago with a simple goal.

WATCH Mason Creek Farm's 'Made In Idaho'

Mason Creek Flower Farm offers pick-your-own blooms in Nampa

"I do know the reason I started this is because I've always had a passion for growing and I wanted to share my passion with the community," McRae said.

The farm initially started as a vegetable operation, but McRae quickly discovered her love for flowers.

"It was supposed to be vegetables, and I know how much work it takes to grow and handpick and just harvest vegetables that I really just started just finding I love growing flowers so much that I thought, hey, let's give this a try," McRae said.

On her 5-acre farm, families can wander through rows of blooms while enjoying the company of various animals including chickens, peacocks and turkeys.

"We just have such a magical, beautiful property here. And the kids love the chickens, the peacocks, the turkeys, and it's just really cozy and magical," McRae said.

This season brought an unexpected expansion when Franz Witte approached McRae about creating a pick-your-own flower garden.

"One of my friends contacted me and said, hey, we love what you're doing. We would love to see you put in a you-pick flower garden for Franz Witte. So this is our first year," McRae said.

The Franz Witte location features the same varieties that have made Mason Creek successful.

"I guess I have all of the same flowers there that I have here, my favorites, ones I think that will do well, ones that maybe are unique," McRae said.

Mason Creek Farms is open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset, where visitors can come and go as they please and pay via Venmo.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

