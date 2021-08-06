Masks to be required in some areas of the Ada County Courthouse starting August 9

BOISE, Idaho — Masks will be required on some floors of the Ada County Courthouse starting on August 9 and until further notice. The new mask policy says they will not be required when entering the courthouse, the first floor or the third floor, where the Commissioner's and Prosecutor's officers are located.

Clerks at the clerk's counter at the Juvenile Court building and on the first-floor clerk's counter at the Ada County Courthouse must wear masks. Members of the public must also wear masks if they are looking for service at these counters.

Masks are to be worn in any anteroom, jury deliberation room or courtroom when members of the public are present during a court proceeding. This includes parties, counsel, witnesses and jurors. Social distancing of six feet from any person that does not live in their house must also be maintained when possible.

Anybody entering public common areas on the second, fourth and fifth floors of the Ada County Courthouse or the public areas of the Juvenile Court building must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. This includes hallways and bathrooms, according to the order.

In common areas of the secured portions of the Juvenile Court building and on the second, fourth and fifth floors of the Ada County Courthouse, everyone must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. In the Ada County Courthouse, which includes hallways, bathrooms, break rooms, conference rooms and the secured elevator on the north face of the building.

The order specifies "secured" means areas where the general public is generally not allowed without the permission of the court.

Failure to comply with the terms of the order may be treated as contempt of court. A copy of the order will be displayed at all entrances to the Juvenile Court and the Ada County Courthouse.