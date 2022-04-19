Masks now optional at Boise Airport following change in guidance

The Boise Airport will no longer require passengers to wear face masks after the federal mandate was voided Monday by a Florida judge.

Masks are now optional for those traveling through the Boise Airport, but passengers are encouraged to check with their specific airline.

Masks are now optional within the terminal at the Boise Airport. Passengers should check with their airline regarding mask requirements while flying. pic.twitter.com/iGIKBSEIvZ — Boise Airport (@iflyboise) April 19, 2022

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa voided the national mandate Monday, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention failed to justify its decision and then did not follow proper rule making.

Alaska Airlines announced Monday evening masks will now be optional on their flights, along with several other airlines.